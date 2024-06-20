And the wait is over, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is just a day away from its grand premiere. Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be hosted by Anil Kapoor and fans are waiting to see the contestants. Apart from the contestants and the host, it's the house decor that promises to be exceptional year after year. Keeping up with the theme of grandeur and not letting the audiences' expectations down, the BB house is an amalgamation of fantasy with the real world.

The theme of the house is "fantasy books coming alive"

From Jumanji types to Harry Potter to fantasy worlds that you have seen in books come alive,. It's magical and one can see contestants living in a world of books.

Sneak Peek into BB OTT 3 house: First-look

Entrance to the living area

At the entrance, two huge anonymous statues guarding the house will be seen welcoming the housemates.

Garden area

There is a swimming pool, and a huge unicorn face is coming out with the horn and head. There's a small castle that becomes the bar outside.

The dramatic and floral unique design, mesmerizing aesthetics, and fascinating themes make the house a paradise to live in.

If the walls and doors have flowers blooming, Dragons, with their majestic presence, guard the premises. A large carpet area adds a serene touch to the house.

Bedrooms

The bedroom looks cozy, and the beds are placed in such a way that the inmates easily bond and interact with each other.

The curtains are not real; they are vintage paintings, so that becomes the periphery area of the bedroom.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo

The makers shared a new promo and gave a glimpse of the new host of the season and ardent BB fans were unhappy with the new development.

Jio Cinema shared the clip with the caption, "A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT. Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hail (Just like Bigg Boss, his voice is also sufficient). P.S. - No prizes for guessing(sic)."

Anil Kapoor will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, which is set to premiere on June 21 exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium. The confirmed list of contestants has not been released yet by the makers.