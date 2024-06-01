It's that time of the year when ardent BB fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath for the next season of Bigg Boss OTT. After two stupendous seasons of Bigg Boss OTT. The makers are all set to drop the thrilling third season of one of the most controversial reality shows in June. The promo of which was dropped on Friday afternoon.

Anil Kapoor steps in as new host of Bigg Boss OTT; replaces Salman Khan

This season is a tad bit different, as actor Anil Kapoor has replaced Salman Khan as the host of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3.'

Ahead of the grand premiere, the makers shared a new promo and gave a glimpse of the new host of the season.

The new promo features a silhouette Anil Kapoor who has taken over the baton from Salman Khan. In his trademark style, he assured BB fans that this season will be 'Jhakhaas'.

The video shows contestants in heated arguments, followed by the sudden seemingly Anil Kapoor. Although his face is not revealed, one can make out it is Mr India actor. He then said, "Bahot hogaya re jhakaas, karte hain na kuch aur khaas.." (Too much of Jhakaas, let's do something important,' announcing Bigg Boss OTT's arrival in June.

Jio Cinema shared the clip with the caption, "A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT. Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hail (Just like Bigg Boss, his voice is also sufficient). P.S. - No prizes for guessing(sic)."

However, netizens weren't happy with Anil Kapoor taking over as host, they slammed the makers and pleaded to the makers to get Salman Khan back.

Take a look at the comments

Here's why Salman Khan won't be hosting this season of Bigg Boss OTT

Salman Khan will be busy shooting 'Sikandar' from June 20. The action-packed schedule will be shot in Mumbai.

Tentaive contestants on BB OTT 3

Shivangi Joshi, Shafaq Naaz, and other popular stars have been approached for 'BB OTT 3'.