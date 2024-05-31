Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is holidaying in London with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina who is away from arch lights for quite some time and keeping it low, is Vicky who is busy making trips back and forth from India.

A couple of weeks ago, Vicky and Katrina were seen taking a stroll on the streets of London. Earlier this week, Katrina and Vicky's yet another video of them walking went viral. The video shows Vicky and Katrina walking hand-in-hand.

'Breech of privacy, disappointment': Angry Katrina Kaif pulls Vicky Kaushal back as fans record them during their London Stroll; netzines irked

In the video shared by the fan pages, Vickey and Katrina, were seen walking casually on the streets of London.

The video shows Katrina pulling Vicky back as she spots a camera recording their private moment,

Katrina and Vicky then turned around and they spotted a person sneakily recording them.

What did they wear?

In the video, Katrina and Vicky were seen twinning in black. She wore a n black oversized jacket with a hood over black tracks. She completed her look with a single ponytail, black sunglasses, and white shoes.

Vicky Kaushal wore a blue denim along with a blue jacket. Sporting a full-grown beard and moustache, he completed his look with brown boots and a single ponytail.

Last time when they were spotted on the streets of London.

It was reported that Katrina Kaif is pregnant and she is enjoying her babymoon with Vicky Kaushal. However, it was reported by his team that she was not pregnant.

Netizens slammed local fans and wrote, "So awkward like... either ask their permission or film them from very very far away like you're literally just walking two feet from them and start filming?!?!? Society is going to hell"

Another commented, "She looks mad at the camera person for taking a video."

Someone said, "People need to stop filming others sneakily" Someone also wrote, "In the previous video it was just the oversized coat.... ppl were saying she is expecting."

Work Front

Katrina has been part of several movies like Singh Is Kinng, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Fitoor, and many more.

Last year, she appeared in Tiger 3 (the official sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai) with Salman Khan. She was then seen in director Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with South star Vijay Sethupathi. Based on Frédéric Dard's French novel Le Monte-charge, the film also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others, with Radhika Apte making a cameo appearance.