Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui often grabs headlines for his personal life. The ace comedian and actor has had multiple affairs in the past and not just that, all his past affairs were widely discussed in Bigg Boss.

Munawar was earlier married to Jasmine, with whom he shares a six-year-old son named Mikael, who celebrates his birthday on May 29. The pair got married in 2017 and parted ways in 2022.

After his divorce, Munawar dated Nazila and Ayesha Khan, and his relationship was all over social media during BB,

Hina Khan played cupid in Munawar Faruqui-Mehzabeen Coatwala's love story

And now it seems that the BB 17 winner has again found love. The actor has tied the knot for the second time with leading make-up artist Mehzabeen Coatwala,

On May 26, 2024, it was reported that Munawar and Mehzabeen secretly got married 10–12 days ago. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same.

On Wednesday, the first picture of Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala cutting a cake surfaced on social media. Netizens presumed that the comedian was enjoying his martial life with her.

Munawar was dressed in a white shirt and brown pants in the photos, While Mehzabeen opted for a purple-hued sharara set. However there's no confirmation that the viral photo was real.

Munawar's sudden marriage has been a shocker for many, as some wonder how he could tie the knot in haste.

Hina Khan plays Cupid between the two.

According to a report in Times Now, a source close to Munawar Faruqui claimed that the comedian met his second wife, Mehzabeen, two months before their wedding. The source also mentioned that Munawar's close friend, Hina Khan introduced them at an event, and she attended their wedding.

The report says, "Hina Khan introduced Munawar to Mehazabeen. Two months ago, at an event, Hina sent Mehazabeen to Munawar for his makeup. They met for the first time at that event."

It is also being reported that Munawar Faruqui is also a father to a 10-year-old girl after his wedding to Mehzabeen Coatwala. Recently, the popular X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Bigg Boss Tak, shared a post, revealing some details about Mehzabeen's previous marriage.

The post-Bigg Boss Tak read, "Mehzabeen is a divorcee and has a 10-year-old daughter. This will be Munawar and Mehzabeen's second marriage. While Mehzabeen has a daughter from her previous marriage, Munawar also has a son Mikael from his first marriage."