Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer are merely few weeks away from holding their first baby in their arms. Deepika is due date in September 2024. while the couple's fans are waiting for the arrival of the new member, a section of fans have speculated the possible due date of Deepika.

Deepika and Ranveer will welcome their first child on September 28

According to News18, Deepika and Ranveer will welcome their baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. This information dismisses earlier rumors suggesting she would give birth in London.

The report further says that the soon-to-be mother is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work.

Netizens noted that Deepika's due date is the same as Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, who is an ex-girlfriend.

Apart from their due date, there also has been much speculation about the gender of Deepika and Ranveer Singh's baby. Rumours have been circulating for a while that the couple is having a baby boy.

It all started when a gifting brand shared a photo of some adorable presents, ordered by Deepika. The image showed boxes that were wrapped in light blue wrapping paper and many ceramic charms, all in blue and white. Fans jumped to the conclusion that the colour choice confirms the couple is having a boy.

Work Front

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is an epic sci-fi dystopian action drama film. The filming of its sequel will reportedly start in January-February 2025.

Deepika and Ranveer will be seen next in Singham Again. While Deepika's character of Shakti Shetty will enter the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. Singham Again is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2024 and will clash at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.