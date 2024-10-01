Janhvi Kapoor is basking in the glory of her south debut – Devara part 1. The young starlet is making waves with her fiery chemistry with Jr NTR and superb acting skills. The team of Devara – Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor arrived on the sets of The Great Indian Kapil Show recently. It was here that the RRR expressed his complaints to the actress.

Jr NTR's complaint

"Jab yeh Hyderabad mein shooting kar rahe the, maine do baar achha khana bheja. Yahan aaye huye mujhe ek din ho gaya, ek tukda bhi nahi aaya. Inke haath ka chhodo, hotel ka delivery bhi nahi aaya (When she was shooting in Hyderabad, I sent good food to her two times. It has been one day since I came down to Mumbai and she hasn't sent me one bite of anything. Leave about her own cooking, she hasn't even sent me hotel's delivery)," Jr NTR joked.

Jr NTR recently heaped praise on Janhvi Kapoor on her commitment and hardwork towards her craft. He revealed that one could see the hunger in her eyes and body language to prove herself. He added that despite it being a new setting with a new language, Janhvi killed it the moment she came on the camera.

Praising Janhvi

"There was so much of unpredictability in her. She didn't understand... there was this fear of dancing, there was this fear of acting, the fear of adjusting, the fear of lines. The first shot, she came and she gave. She just killed it. With so much pressure, it was a delight seeing her open up on camera," Jr NTR said in an interview with a website.

Janhvi Kapoor has left a mark with her southern debut as many on social media were left asking why wasn't her role in the film longer than what it was.