The much-awaited film Devara: Part 1 hit the screens on September 27, featuring top actors like Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Since its announcement in April 2021, the film has been creating a lot of excitement thanks to its huge budget, powerful storyline and talented cast. Fans have been waiting for a while now to see how the movie fares at the box office, especially as it marks Jr NTR's solo release after 6 years and Janhvi Kapoor's debut in South Indian cinema.

Set in the late 1980s and 1990s Devara: Part 1 follows the protagonist Devara played by Jr NTR as he fights to save his homeland from looming threats. Amidst Devara's sensation at the box office, let us look at the remuneration of the cast and crew.

Salaries of the Cast and Crew

1. Jr NTR

Jr NTR is the highest-paid actor in the film with a salary of Rs 60 crore. This marks a 33% increase from his earnings in RRR where he was paid Rs 45 crore. His paycheck reflects his rising popularity with his earnings alone making up 20% of the movie's budget.

2. Janhvi Kapoor

Entering the South Indian film industry for the first time, Janhvi Kapoor was initially set to earn Rs 3.5 crore. However, as her fan base grew and anticipation for her debut increased her final salary was raised to Rs 5 crore. Janhvi's performance in two songs Chuttamalle and Daavudi has already caught the audience's attention.

3. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan who plays a key antagonist in the film was paid Rs 13 crore for his role. His character Bhaira is portrayed in a very way.

4. Prakash Raj

Veteran actor Prakash Raj known for his versatile acting earned Rs 1.5 crore for his role in Devara. Supporting actors Srikanth Murali Sharma and Narain received Rs 50 lakh Rs 40 lakh and Rs 40 lakh respectively.

5. Koratala Siva

Koratala Siva, the film's director, Koratala Siva, was paid Rs 30 crore for his work on Devara: Part 1. As a seasoned filmmaker known for delivering successful projects, his remuneration reflects his experience and the high expectations surrounding the film's outcome.