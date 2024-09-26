The latest buzz around Jr. NTR's much-awaited film Devara has fans eagerly counting down the days to its release on September 27, 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 is set against the backdrop of the 1980s and 1990s, in a coastal region. The plot revolves around Devara, a fearless protector of his people, who embarks on a dangerous journey at sea to save them from the schemes of his criminal brother, Bhaira. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Jhanvi Kapoor, while Saif Ali Khan plays the baddie.

The film explores themes of family betrayal and bravery, as Devara passes on his legacy to his gentle son, Varada, played by Jr. NTR in a dual role. Janhvi Kapoor, in her Telugu debut, portrays Thangam, adding a new dimension to the story. The stunning cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and the gripping score by Anirudh Ravichander has already caught the attention of fans, with the trailer and sneak peeks creating huge anticipation. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and promises to be an epic action saga that will be a milestone in Jr. NTR's career.

Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the high-budget film features Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. The film is reportedly an intense subject based loosely on the Garuda Puranam. According to industry insiders, director Siva has reworked the final script multiple times to make it a pan-India movie. Reportedly, the story is inspired by Garuda Purana with a high-intense, action drama plot. At the launch ceremony earlier, director Koratala Siva said, "The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It's a very emotional story about living in a world with more monsters than humans."

With Devara ready to hit the screens this week, NTR will likely join the sets of his Bollywood debut War 2 in April. The movie is being produced on a large scale, with producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukherji determined to turn it into a spectacle and a significant global cinematic moment. War 2 will feature a thrilling face-off between NTR Jr. and Hrithik Roshan in an epic action adventure. The intense showdown promises to be a spectacular action extravaganza that deserves to be experienced on the big screen. With the inclusion of prominent talent from both the Northern and Southern film industries, War 2 has truly become a pan-India film.