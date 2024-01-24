We all know NTR Jr. is teaming up with his Janata Garage director, Koratala Siva, for Devara which will be released in two parts. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Jhanvi Kapoor, while Saif Ali Khan plays the baddie. The latest buzz is that the film, which was scheduled to release on April 5, has been postponed indefinitely due to pending post-production work.

According to reports on various media, Devara is a movie heavy on visual effects and is taking longer than expected for its completion. The filmmakers are determined not to compromise on the visuals because the expectations are high. NTR Jr. is cautious about his next project after RRR and aims to deliver a grand cinematic experience. Interestingly, none of the Rajamouli heroes have delivered a hit after their blockbusters, and NTR is keen to change the pattern. According to a source close to the development, the movie is now expected to release in the second half of 2024. The VFX work is moving forward, but approximately 20 days of shooting are still pending. This got delayed a bit because Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist in Devara, suffered an injury.

Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the high-budget film features Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. The film is reportedly an intense subject based loosely on the Garuda Puranam. According to industry insiders, director Siva has already reworked the final script multiple times to make it a pan-India movie.

Reportedly, the story is inspired by Garuda Purana with a high-intense, action drama plot. Speaking at the launch ceremony, director Koratala Siva said, "The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It's a very emotional story about how we live in a world with more monsters than humans." NTR is likely to appear in two shades and one will be a student leader who fights against the forest land mafia.

After completing the shoot of Devara, NTR will join the sets of his Bollywood debut War 2 in April. The movie is being produced on a large scale, with producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukherji determined to turn it into a spectacle and a significant global cinematic moment. War 2 will feature a thrilling face-off between NTR Jr. and Hrithik Roshan in an epic action adventure. The intense showdown promises to be a spectacular action extravaganza that deserves to be experienced on the big screen. With the inclusion of prominent talent from both the Northern and Southern film industries, War 2 has truly become a pan-India film.

The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.