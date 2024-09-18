Late actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor was born and raised in Tamil Nadu and lived most of her life in Chennai before making Mumbai her home. The actor has been part of Bollywood for years, and with Devara: Part 1 she will be making her debut with Tollywood.

At a recent press meet, actor Janhvi Kapoor wowed her fans as well as her co-star Jr NTR with her fluency in Tamil language.

'Reminds us of her mother Sridevi:' Fans get emotional as Janhvi Kapoor speaks in Tamil; Jr NTR can't take his eyes off her

Speaking in Tamil, she stated that the first thing that reminds her of Chennai is her mother and all the great memories she had with her in the city. She referred to Chennai as her home.

She said, "I hope you will give me the same love you gave to my mother. Your love is the reason why we are here today, and I am forever grateful to you all."

Janhvi and Her Tamil Fluency



80' and 90's takeover Mom - Sridevi

Janhvi said that she is also as hard-working as her mother and finds a place in the audience's hearts like Sridevi.

Netizens were bowled over by Janhvi speaking Tamil and they saw a replica of Sridevi in her.

A fan wrote, "So adorable Appreciate her efforts to speak in Tamil as a small token of gratitude to her mom's land and people."

Another fan added, "She deserves a straight Tamil film Her fluency in Tamil is impressive."

We speak different languages, but we are united by one word—Cinema: 'Man of Masses' NTR Jr. in Chennai.

NTR Jr. speaking about Pan India films said, "Today, especially after RRR & Baahubali, we are divided by language, but not by cinema anymore. It's not Kollywood, Sandalwood, Bollywood, or Tollywood anymore. We speak different languages, but we are united by one word: cinema."

Work front

Devara: Part 1 marks Janhvi's debut in Telugu cinema, alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, and is set to release on September 27.