Saif Ali Khan is winning rave reviews for his performance in Devara part 1. The Nawab of Pataudi recently sat down for an interview and spoke at length about how he has evolved as an actor and the kind of work he would say no to from now on. Further navigating on the topic of his children, Saif Ali Khan said that he spends most of his time with them.

On bond with his four kids

Saif Ali Khan has two kids from Amrita Singh – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. On the other hand, he has two little boys who the nation is obsessed with – Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor. Saif revealed that he never advised his children to take a particular route and would support them in whatever they decide to do.

Saif said that while Jeh is a 'born performer', Taimur is hesitant in going and performing in front of public. "Tim, at one point, said, 'I can't bear the fact or the thought of getting up in front of people or saying lines; I would be petrified,' but now he is looking forward to his school play. The youngest one is a born performer – I know where that comes from," he told in India Today conclave.

Karan wants to cut paycheques

Saif also revealed how Ibrahim once reached upto him to talk about how to navigate a relationship. To which, Saif advised him to take it seriously at all points of time. The Adipurush actor was also asked to comment on Karan Johar's recent accusations of celebs charging huge sums but not able to drive the same numbers at the box office.

"He wants to cut pay cheques. I think I should have my own union on that. I am sure he is right, but it makes me a little nervous when we hear about cutting pay cheques. No cutting pay cheques!" he added.