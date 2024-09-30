Janhvi Kapoor was a golden goddess as she arrived for the IIFA 2024 in a glittering gown. The wet hair look and the body-hugging gown made her look like a dream. Janhvi, who is basking in the success of Devara part 1, her southern debut, shared a couple of pictures on social media. And ever since then, fans and followers have been going weak in their knees.

Netizens in awe

"Looking like the award itself," wrote a user. "Looking like an award," another user commented. "Sara, Ananya can't match up the hype," a social media user commented. "Can't get enough of her," another social media user wrote. "Kudos to her stylist," a comment read. "How she turns up at every event looking like a million bucks," read another comment.

"As the day is passing by, Janhvi Kapoor is becoming sexier," a social media user opined. "She is the ultimate param sundari," another fan commented. Janhvi Kapoor's recent release – Ulajh – is now on OTT. Gulshan Devaiah, who shared the screen space with her in the film, had a lot to say about how their was no camaraderie between the two of them at all.

Gulshan on working with Janhvi

Gulshan had spoken about how he had a great rapport with celebs like Kalki Koechlin and Radhika Apte but didn't even chit chat with Janhvi Kapoor. "We've very different ways of working. We don't chit-chat. With Roshan (Mathew), at least, I talked about other things beyond work. But with Janhvi, nothing's there. Having said that, she's a professional actor regardless of what the perceptions about her are and we bring the game together because it's our job," he had said in an interview.