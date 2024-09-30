Janhvi Kapoor, Sara at IIFA
Janhvi Kapoor was a golden goddess as she arrived for the IIFA 2024 in a glittering gown. The wet hair look and the body-hugging gown made her look like a dream. Janhvi, who is basking in the success of Devara part 1, her southern debut, shared a couple of pictures on social media. And ever since then, fans and followers have been going weak in their knees.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya at IIFA
Netizens in awe

"Looking like the award itself," wrote a user. "Looking like an award," another user commented. "Sara, Ananya can't match up the hype," a social media user commented. "Can't get enough of her," another social media user wrote. "Kudos to her stylist," a comment read. "How she turns up at every event looking like a million bucks," read another comment.

"As the day is passing by, Janhvi Kapoor is becoming sexier," a social media user opined. "She is the ultimate param sundari," another fan commented. Janhvi Kapoor's recent release – Ulajh – is now on OTT. Gulshan Devaiah, who shared the screen space with her in the film, had a lot to say about how their was no camaraderie between the two of them at all.

Janhvi Kapoor at IIFA
Gulshan on working with Janhvi

Gulshan had spoken about how he had a great rapport with celebs like Kalki Koechlin and Radhika Apte but didn't even chit chat with Janhvi Kapoor. "We've very different ways of working. We don't chit-chat. With Roshan (Mathew), at least, I talked about other things beyond work. But with Janhvi, nothing's there. Having said that, she's a professional actor regardless of what the perceptions about her are and we bring the game together because it's our job," he had said in an interview.