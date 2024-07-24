Gulshan Devaiah and Janhvi Kapoor are ripping up quite a storm with their chemistry in the song Shaukan from their latest film Ulajh. The pair's camaraderie in the song comes more as a surprise as Devaiah recently revealed how he and Janhvi Kapoor didn't vibe at all on the sets. Now, the Death In The Gunj actor has explained his statement and added that not everyone can be 'family like' on the sets.

The Dahaad actor said that it wasn't like he didn't want to see her face or there was no connect but there were other ways of getting the job done. He also said that he doesn't blame the Kapoor girl or himself for not vibing. He further emphasized on how they got along with one another but weren't vibing and these are two different things.

Didn't vibe but got along

"When I saw some of the scenes and the song that we shot (Shaukan), I thought we don't vibe but nobody can tell. This creative tussle is good as long as you're not belittling or intentionally harming anyone because it pushes you in directions you wouldn't have gone," he told News18.

Got the job done

Gulshan further added how things are different when it comes to his other co-stars like Radhika Apte or Kalki Koechlin. He further added that there was no chit chat or any kind of interaction between him and Janhvi. However, they did manage to do their job as actors and their lack of 'vibing' doesn't come across on the big screen.

"We've very different ways of working. We don't chit-chat. With Roshan (Mathew), at least, I talked about other things beyond work. But with Janhvi, nothing's there. Having said that, she's a professional actor regardless of what the perceptions about her are and we bring the game together because it's our job," he added.