After Badhai Do, Gulshan Devaiah is winning rave reviews for his role in Dahaad. Gulshan enjoys a massive fan following on social media and also makes women go weak in their knees with his unconventional looks. However, the female fans might be in for a bubble break as Gulshan has revealed that he is infatuated by Sai Pallavi.

In a recent interview, Devaiah revealed that he is infatuated by Sai Pallavi but is not desperate for something to happen. He also added that he is best friends with his ex wife and is happy being single for now.

Gulshan spills the beans

"I have a huge crush on Sai Pallavi and it's been going on for a while now. I have her number too. But I don't have the strength to approach her. I think she is a wonderful actor and dancer. I think it's a crush only. There is nothing more than that. I'm a bit infatuated by her sometimes. But she is also a capable actress," he told Etimes.

Gulshan then went on to add, "If it's meant to be, it'll happen. If it's not meant to be, then it won't happen. But if you get a chance to work with a good actor, that would be good. There's nothing wrong with that. At least you can do that much."

Very few know that Gulshan was earlier married to actress Kallirroi Tziafeta who hailed from Greece. The two got married in 2012 and parted ways in 2020. However, Gulshan maintains that the two continue to be the best of friends and have no animosity between them.