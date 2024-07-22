Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been painting the town red. The two lovebirds are going strong as ever and are not hiding their relationship anymore. From date nights, romantic getaways to biggest Bollywood events; the lovebirds are always spotted together. In a recent interaction, Janhvi revealed that she suffered her first heartbreak from him.

Who broke Janhvi's heart

Janhvi Kapoor said that the first person to break her heart was the same person who later came back and put the pieces together. "I have genuinely experienced heartbreak only one time in life but the same person came back and put my heart together. So it was all good," she told Hautterfly in an interview.

Breakups due to hormonal changes

The Mr and Mrs Mahi actress further said that when her menstruation began, she would break up with that person every month. She added that while initially the person would be shocked but later he understood as she would go back crying and apologising. "In the couple of years of my periods, every month I would break up with this person. The first two or three months, he would be in shock, but after that, he would be like 'Yes, okay'," she said.

Sridevi's daughter called it extreme and said, "And after two days, I would go back to him crying and saying sorry. I wouldn't understand why my brain was working like this. It was very extreme." Janhvi was rumoured to be dating her Dhadak co-star Ishan Khatter after breaking up with Shikhar Pahariya right around the release of her debut movie.

However, the Dharma pair soon parted ways. The Kapoor girl was also linked with Kartik Aaryan for a brief period but was again seen with Pahariya putting an end to all the speculations.