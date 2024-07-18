Janhvi Kapoor is admitted in hospital due to severe food poisoning. The Ulajh actress is admitted in HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai and currently recovering. Boney Kapoor confirmed the news of her ill health and updated that Janhvi will be discharged in a day or two. Janhvi had reportedly gone to Chennai and after coming back, she started feeling unwell, which later turned out to be a case of food poisoning.

Janhvi admitted

The Kapoor girl reportedly had to put all her assignments and promotions on hold for a day. But, when her situation worsened, she was immediately admitted to the hospital. However, the actress is now feeling much better and would be discharged soon. The news came a shock to many as almost the whole of last week, Janhvi Kapoor was seen enjoying Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding festivities.

From mehendi to haldi and the Ambani wedding ceremony, Janhvi churned out trend setting looks one after the other. In the last few years, Janhvi has emerged as the fashion icon of the country. The 27-year-old actress is known for her fashion statements, coutures as much she is for her acting.

Janhvi about her next

Talking about her latest release, Ulajh, Janhvi said, "Each film has been a lesson, and it's story deeply and coincidently intertwined with things happening in my life. And through Suhana's journey, and the journey of making this film- my biggest learning has been to allow yourself to love what you do.

"To identify if you're doing it for the right reasons, to let go of baggage and external pressures and opinions. To get off a hamster wheel that leads to nowhere and let yourself walk to your own pace, as long as you believe in where you're going," she further wrote.