On the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday today, the makers of NTR30 have announced officially that she is a part of their much-anticipated project. Her fans have two big reasons to celebrate today.

For some time now, there have been speculations about Janvhi being part of NTR30 but for various reasons, the actress and her father Boney Kapoor have been denying the news. But finally, the news is out today and Janhvi will be seen playing the ladylove of Jr NTR in this Koratala Siva directorial.

Janhvi Kapoor, who looks stunning wearing a saree in the poster, captioned her post, "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr,". The post has been garnering a lot of likes with many social media users graciously welcoming the actor into the South Indian film industry. One user wrote, "Welcome To South Indian Film", while another wrote, "Welcome to TFI". Here's a look at the poster. As Sridevi's daughter, there are huge expectations of Janvhi from the Telugu audiences.

Taking to Twitter, NTR Arts also shared the poster on Monday and wrote, "She's the calm in the storm from the fierce world of #NTR30. Happy Birthday and welcome onboard #JanhviKapoor." Tipped to be an action drama, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Janhvi, in an interview, when asked about whom does she like to work with in the Telugu film industry, said she would love to work with Jr NTR and Koratala Siva and that answer itself made it clear that she is part of NTR30.

The film will go on floors in April and is slated for release on April 5, 2024. It will release in multiple languages.