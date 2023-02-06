Jr NTR's fans have increased in huge numbers across the world, all thanks to Rajamouli's RRR. Soon, it will be a year since the release of RRR and fans of Tarak are disappointed as they haven't seen him on the big screen for some time now and they have to wait for another long year. Tarak has officially confirmed that he will begin shooting for NTR 30 in March. Directed by Koratala Siva, NTR 30 is a mass entertainer featuring Tarak in a never before seen avatar.

Since the last couple of days, there has been news about Jr NTR teaming with Vetrimaaran for a multi-starer film. But before that, there is another director he needs to team up with and he is none other than Prashanth Neel the mastermind behind KGF. Prashanth is currently busy wrapping up Salaar with Prabhas. This film is slated for release in September post which Prashanth can start working on his next project i.e. with Tarak.

A few months ago, this project was officially announced and since then fans have been waiting to know more it the film. Prashanth's personal favourite is Jr NTR and he already had a script ready for him. So as per the sources, NTR 31, which is yet another commercial entertainer from Prashanth is said to be going on floors in November. And for this to happen, as per the plan, Koratala Siva must complete the shoot of NTR 30 by September or October at any cost.

An update on the heroine of NTR 30 is awaited. Speculations are rife that Jahnvi Kapoor is likely to play the lead lady in the film marking her debut in Telugu cinema.