For decades now, actors from Bollywood have been working on various projects in the south. From Amitabh Bachchan to Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher to Boman Irani, Shah Rukh Khan to Ajay Devgn, many actors have worked with filmmakers in the south and still are.

Now, as per a report, another Bollywood actor is going to make his debut in the south and this is an exciting update for his fans from all across.

As per the latest news, Hindi actor Saif Ali Khan, who is known for his versatile performance is all set to make his Telugu debut. The actor has been approached by Koratala Siva and the team to play the antagonist in NTR30. This role, which is said to be strongly written, will showcase Saif in a powerful role. Besides Saif, two actors from the south were also approached for the same role and it is Saif who is said to have given a yes for the role.

Jr NTR will be playing the lead role in this yet-to-be-titled project which will be produced by Yuvasudha Arts and Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao Arts. Janhvi Kapoor will be playing the leading lady in the film which will mark her debut in Tollywood. An official announcement is expected to be made on March 6, i.e. on Janhvi's birthday.

NTR30 had to go on floors this month but got postponed due to the demise of NTR's cousin Tarakaratna. The film's official puja will be held next month and shooting will go on floors from April. Post the completion of this film, NTR will begin shooting for Prashanth Neel's project which will again be a pan-India project.

Meanwhile, Tarak will soon fly to the US ahead of the Oscar Awards and join Ram Charan Tej and Rajamouli for the promotion of the film.