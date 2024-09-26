After the massive success of 'R.R.R' Jr NTR is back with his much-anticipated movie Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, who previously worked with Jr NTR on the hit film Janatha Garage. Devara marks the actor's first solo film in six years. Starring alongside NTR is Janhvi Kapoor making her debut in Telugu cinema and Saif Ali Khan, who plays the film's villain.

The teaser trailers and promotional content for Devara have already created significant buzz among fans and moviegoers. With its release set for September 27, anticipation is building and the film has already been shown to a few technicians and overseas distributors. Early reviews are in, and it looks like Devara might be another major hit for NTR.

Early Reactions

The early reviews suggest that Devara has a strong first half with action sequences that provide a fresh experience for the audience. According to reports, the second half is action-packed though the reverse screenplay may leave some viewers confused. However, the climax promises to rise to the occasion, delivering an impressive ending. The action scenes in the final part of the movie are said to offer something new and exciting to the Telugu audience.

Anirudh Ravichander's Review

One of the film's key attractions is its music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. He took to social media to share his excitement about the film, praising it just days before its release. His tweet filled with emojis and hashtags indicates that he believes the film will be a huge success.

Check out his tweet here:

In addition to these early reviews, Devara had a special premiere attended by some of Tollywood's biggest stars, including members of SS Rajamouli's family and Jr NTR's close friends. The reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with particular praise for NTR's powerful performance.

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, Devara: Part 1 tells the gripping story of a fearless man from a coastal village. He faces the dangers of the sea to protect his people but also must deal with betrayal from his brother Bhaira. The story deepens as Devara passes on his legacy to his timid son Varada setting the stage for a powerful family saga.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N.T.R. Arts Devara, it is set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.