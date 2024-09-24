The pre-release event for Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR was unexpectedly cancelled in Hyderabad on September 22 2024. With the film set to release on September 27, fans were eager to attend but the venue was overwhelmed by the crowd.

Jr NTR was reportedly advised not to attend the event due to the chaotic situation. Trivikram who was scheduled to be the chief guest, also had to leave without attending.

What happened?

Reports indicate that the number of attendees exceeded expectations leading to safety concerns. Though the event was organised by issuing only a limited number of passes, an ocean of Jr NTR fans arrived at the venue. The police tried to control the mob, but the fans broke the barricades, glass doors, and escalators and entered the venue. They did not stop there. Inside the hall, when the event management company and the cops announced that the event was cancelled, fans broke the chairs, and tables and created a ruckus.

Videos on social media showed disappointed fans reacting to the cancellation highlighting their frustration.

Jr NTR issues a statement

"I'd love to meet and spend time with you all (fans) whenever there's an opportunity. We were all excited about the event as we wanted to share our experience of working for the film and the challenges, we have gone through in the process of making the film. But due to security reasons, the event has been cancelled. Once again, I regret that I am feeling extremely saddened. However, I also feel that blaming the organisers and Devara producers for this incident is wrong," he said in the statement.

Devara directed by Siva Koratala, features a strong cast including Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. This pan-India film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Initially, the filmmakers did not plan to split the movie into two parts but Jr NTR explained that as they developed the story, it naturally divided into two.

Despite the cancellation, anticipation for the film remains high. The decision was made to ensure the safety of fans and the cast, demonstrating the challenges of organizing large events in such high-demand situations.

Fans of Jr NTR and the film's makers will have to wait a few more days for the official release of the film which is expected to draw significant attention at the box office.

Directed by of Koratala Siva, Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts. Apart from Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie will also feature Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko, Shruti Marathe, and Narain in key roles.