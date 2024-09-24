Jr NTR one of the most talented actors in the country is preparing for the grand release of his upcoming film Devara. The movie's first part will hit theaters on the 27th of this month. As part of the promotional activities, NTR attended an event in Chennai where he expressed his admiration for renowned filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

During the event, NTR addressed the crowd saying "I am going to ask my favorite director... Vetrimaaran sir, please do one with me." His request was met with loud cheers from the audience showing the excitement fans have for a possible collaboration between the two.

Interestingly NTR and Vetrimaaran have already met on multiple occasions and have discussed the idea of working together. Both are enthusiastic about this opportunity but it's their busy schedules that have made it difficult for them to commit to a project just yet. Vetrimaaran later confirmed and said that while they are interested they need to complete their current works before moving forward with any new ventures.

In a recent statement, Vetrimaaran said "We have already met before. I discussed an idea with him. We will work together once we finish our current projects." This has raised fans' hopes for a future collaboration between the actor and the director.

Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran is focused on his ongoing project Viduthalai Part 2 which will hit the screens soon.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR's Devara has created history with its record-breaking bookings in North America crossing the almost $1 million mark even before its trailer's release. Devara has garnered over $1.05 million (₹8.81 crore) in total bookings, with the US alone contributing $850,000 (₹7.13 crore) from nearly 61,000 tickets sold. The advance ticket sales for the action film sold 72,000 tickets on September 23, and in total, the film has already hit 1 lakh ticket sales on BMS.