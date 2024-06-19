Devara: Part 1 is an upcoming action drama film featuring Jr. NTR in the lead role. Directed by Koratala Shiva, the movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the main villain. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of the film's music.

The movie has generated considerable curiosity as the movie marks Jr. NTR's first appearance on the big screen after his successful role in S. S. Rajamouli's RRR. This anticipation has led to significant pre-release business in the Telugu states. Here are the details:

Sithara Entertainments has acquired the theatrical rights for Andhra Pradesh, while Dil Raju is handling the distribution in the Nizam region (Telangana). The overall distribution rights for the Telugu states are estimated to be around INR 110 crore.

Additionally, overseas rights for all versions of the film are reportedly around INR 27 crore. To be considered a hit and achieve breakeven, Devara: Part 1 needs to earn a distributor share of INR 150 crore from its Telugu version alone.

This film marks the debut of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as well as Saif Ali Khan in Tollywood. Janhvi Kapoor plays the leading female role and Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the antagonist. "Devara: Part 1" is set for a pan-India release and will be available in up to five languages ensuring it reaches a broad audience across the country.

Meanwhile, another latest update reveals that Jr NTR along with his family departed for Thailand this morning. In Krabi, he will be filming a romantic song for Devara with the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor. Following the shoot, NTR plans to spend some private time with his family according to reports. Rathnavelu is the DOP of this film he has been sharing some key updates on the film and the shooting as well.