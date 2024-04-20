The shooting of the highly anticipated film Devara, starring Jr. NTR, is progressing rapidly, with the team currently engrossed in post-production activities.

This magnum opus is slated for release on October 10 and is generating buzz not only in the Telugu market but also across India. Sithara Entertainments is reportedly vying for the distribution rights in the Telugu states, offering a substantial sum of around Rs 120 crore.

Devara boasts an ensemble cast including Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan, promising a captivating cinematic experience. The decision to release the film in two parts, with the first titled Devara: Part 1, has only added to the excitement. Originally slated for a summer 2024 release, it's now set to hit theaters on October 10th, strategically coinciding with the Dussehra holidays.

Following the massive success of RRR, Jr. NTR's popularity has soared, particularly in the Hindi market. With the addition of Bollywood stalwarts like Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Devara is poised to capture nationwide attention. The pre-release buzz is evident from the staggering 250 crores generated through theatrical rights deals.

A trustable source reports that Devara has already secured Rs 247 crore from theatrical rights sales, with Hindi distribution rights fetching Rs 50 crore through Karan Johar and Anil Thadani. The Telugu theatrical rights command a whopping Rs 120 crore, while deals for Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages total Rs 50 crore. Additionally, overseas distribution rights contribute Rs 27 crore to the impressive pre-release business tally.

With esteemed actors like Prakash Raj and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles, Devara promises not only grandeur but also substance. Although the exact budget remains undisclosed, the film's production scale suggests a significant investment exceeding Rs 250 crore. As anticipation mounts, Devara stands poised to make a substantial impact on the Indian film landscape.