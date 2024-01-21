After his blockbuster film RRR, Jr NTR has taken a break of more than two years before his next film, Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The movie is going to hit screens this year on April 5th. However, recent buzz suggests a possible delay in the release due to the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.

In the event of Devara facing a postponement, two eagerly awaited films might step in to fill the void. Siddhu Jonnalagadda's much-anticipated Tillu Square might lock in the release date of March 30, while Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star can get set for April 5, the original release date of Devara.

Tillu Square has faced delays in its release schedule, initially planned for February 9, but pushed to provide a solo release to Ravi Teja's Eagle. Similarly, Vijay's Family Star was originally scheduled for Sankranthi but faced setbacks due to shoot delays. Now, the question arises whether these films will manage to hit screens in case Devara experiences a delay.

Fans eagerly await the release of these films, and the uncertainty surrounding Devara's schedule adds an element of anticipation to the upcoming weeks in the Telugu film industry. Stay tuned for updates as the situation unfolds, and movie enthusiasts should keep their fingers crossed for a cinematic treat, regardless of the twists in the release calendar.

The craze for Jr NTR's Devara is very high. The teaser for the film, which was released recently, has received positive responses from fans across the country. Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lady in this film, and it marks her debut in Telugu cinema.