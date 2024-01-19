Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of the legendary actress late Sridevi, is creating ripples in the Telugu film industry even before her debut. Her upcoming film 'Devara,' alongside superstar NTR Jr, has generated considerable excitement among fans and insiders. What's even more noteworthy is that Janhvi has secured a whopping Rs 4 crore for this project, solidifying her position as the highest-paid actress in Tollywood.

Janhvi, previously, in many of her interviews, always expressed her interest in working with Jr NTR. She even revealed that she had manifested to work with him and that finally it has come true. Devara has Saif Ali Khan as well and even he is making hi debut in Telugu cinema with the same film which will be releasing in multiple languages.

In comparison to her counterparts, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika, Janhvi has outshone them in terms of remuneration, reportedly earning more due to her widespread popularity. While Pooja Hegde and Rashmika command around Rs 3 crores, Janhvi's popularity, especially among Hindi-speaking viewers, has given her a distinct advantage. Being a Bollywood actress with notable films like 'Milli' and 'Good Luck Jerry,' her crossover appeal adds to her brand equity.

Trustable sources suggest that Janhvi Kapoor's association with Global stars like Jr NTR made her bag a substantial paycheck, marking her growing prominence in Tollywood. Despite facing challenges in Bollywood, Janhvi seems to have found her stride in the Telugu film industry.

There's speculation that akin to her mother Sridevi, she might carve a successful path in Telugu and South Indian cinema before making a return to Hindi films, possibly as a renowned star with a southern fanbase.

The actress was considered to play the female lead in Ram Charan's next as well which will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and has Vijay Sethupathi and Shivaraj Kumar playing a pivotal roles.