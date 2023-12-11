The wedding season is here with people taking the nuptial vows. Bollywood celebs are also getting married. Last week actor Randeep Hooda tied the knot with actor Lin Laishram in Manipur

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Animal actor Kunal Thakur

And on Sunday, dancer and actor Mukti Mohan married Kunal Thakur. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mukti and Kunal shared a bunch of pictures in a joint post.

Mukti and Kunal share dreamy pictures from their wedding

The couple looked ethereal in wedding outfits. They opted for shades of white and red.

The wedding announcement post read as, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife. #KunalKoMiliMukti."

Mukti couldn't stop blushing upon seeing the love of her life on the mandap. Mukti's sister Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan were seen smiling ear to ear seeing their sister Mukti walk down the aisle.

In the first picture shared by Mukti, her now husband Kunal was seen folding his hands as they stood inside the mandap while guests showered their blessing on the newlyweds with flower petals.

The next picture shows Mukti walking towards Kunal with her sisters Shakti Mohan and Neeti Mohan.

While several photos show cutely captured candid moments between Mukti and Kunal.

Mukti wore a red, beige and white lehenga and heavy jewellery. Kunal opted for cream and red ethnic wear

Take a look.

Shakti Mohan also shared a bunch of pictures from her sister Mukti's wedding on the Instagram story and wrote, "Wishing you both lifetime of joy, happiness, and memories filled with love. Cheers to the newlyweds." Kubbra Sait, Meiyang Chang, Nakuul Mehta, Rashami Desai, and many others have shared their congratulatory message for the couple. Shakti shared some more photos from Mukti's wedding and wrote, "My lil Golu is married It feels like a piece of my heart went with you. I am so happy for you and @whokunalthakur Congratulations to my better half for finding her perfect match. May your life be blessed with happiness and bliss ✨ I will miss you terribly @muktimohan My partner in everything ."

Celebrities rushed to wish them on the D-day upon seeing the pictures.

Reacting to the post, Neeti Mohan said, "Blessings, love and togetherness."

Vishal Dadlani commented, "You guys are beautiful together! Sorry I couldn't be there @muktimohan and @whokunalthakur! All the love in the world to both of you!"

Vijay Varma said, "Congratulations guys! So beautiful."

Sunil Grover, Rashami Desai, Jamie Lever, Gautam Rode, Amol Parashar, Kusha Kapila and Sanjay Kapoor also wished the couple.

Who is Mukti Mohan?

Mukti Mohan is a renowned name in the world of Telly town. She has been a part of reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha 2, Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Mukti Mohan sisters also belong to the same field.

Shakti is a popular dancer, and Neeti is a singer.

Who is Mukti married to?

Kunal Thakur is an actor and model. He is currently bashing the success of the recently released film Animal.

In Ranbir Kapoor's starrer film, he was seen essayed the role of Kabir Singh. Kunal was also a part of the Balaji Telefilms' 2018 TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Apart from being part of the film and TV world. Kunal is a known face in the advertising world.

Kunal was born and raised in Abu Dhabi and pursued his career in acting and modelling.