The Gen-Z diva Janhvi Kapoor, who has turned a host for her childhood home in Chennai, owned by her mother, the late actress Sridevi, shared sweet memories of the residence, describing it as a special chapter in her mother's legacy.

Sridevi's home in Chennai has been listed on the vacation rental company Airbnb's under the category titled 'Icons'.

Speaking at the launch event, Janhvi said: "I think this house symbolises such a special chapter in my mother's legacy and in all of our lives. It was her first major purchase once she started working and her 'prized possession' really."

The 'Dhadak' fame actress went on to narrate the sweetest memories of her childhood home, saying, "Growing up it was always like a theme in our lives, alright we are going to Chennai, and we have a city house, My mother loved the beach."

At her family's Chennai holiday home, Janhvi will be hosting two guests, providing access to one bedroom and bathroom.

"So what you can expect is very good energy, we have made a lot of special memories in that house, an amazing view, access to the beach, and just a nice place to relax and be with yourself," she added.

In the Airbnb property, guests can enjoy authentic South Indian cuisine, indulge in Janhvi's beauty secrets, and practice yoga with ocean views. It will be available from May 12.

On the professional front, Janhvi next has romantic sports drama 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao. She also has the action thriller 'Ulajh'. The film stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Rajesh Tailang as lead.

Janhvi Kapoor is also the part of Telugu action drama 'Devara', starring NTR Jr in the lead.

