Celebrating her birthday today, Janhvi Kapoor stands as a shining star in the Bollywood film industry, marked by a trail of impactful, content-driven films and box office successes. Venturing beyond Bollywood, she has embarked on a journey into the South Indian film industry with her upcoming Telugu project, Devara, alongside Jr. NTR.

What's even more interesting is that on her birthday, it was officially announced that Janhvi Kapoor has signed her second Telugu film titled RC 16, opposite Ram Charan. The official announcement was made by Mythri Movie Makers on social media, welcoming Janhvi Kapoor to the project. An official tweet from the film's team read, "#RC16 welcomes Birthday Girl #JanhviKapoor on-board! #Shivarajkumar is Playing a key role. #RamCharanRevolts In theatres 2025!."

Earlier, in an interview Janhvi Kapoor's father, Boney Kapoor, confirmed her involvement in the Telugu film industry, expressing pride in her work. He mentioned her collaboration with Jr. NTR and her upcoming project with Ram Charan. Boney Kapoor expressed hope that Janhvi would follow in her mother, Sridevi's, footsteps by working in multiple languages.

This upcoming Telugu film RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has garnered attention for its cast, including Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan. Music for the film is set to be scored by Oscar award winner AR Rahman, adding to the anticipation surrounding its release.

Reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film will be a lady love to one of Ram Charan's dual roles. The movie will also feature Mrunal Thakur, known for her role in Sita Ramam, alongside another character of Ram Charan.

Apart from her Telugu ventures, Janhvi Kapoor has a busy schedule with three upcoming releases, including Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao, Sudhanshu Saria's Ulajh, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan.