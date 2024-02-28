It's wedding season and from commoners to celebrities and dignitaries are taking nuptial vows with their loved ones. Recently, Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. And the world is waiting with bated breath for the big, fat wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Celebs dance at a private wedding in Surat, leaving netizens shocked!

Apart from actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Dia Mirza, singer Amit Trivedi was in Surat for the grand wedding of influencer Roopal Shah's daughter.

Janhvi Kapoor gave relationship advice to the couple and mentioned that one shouldn't make a decision when they are on an empty stomach, or else the couple will fight.

Janhvi Kapoor danced to 'Zingaat'. Ananya Panday danced to 'Jaawani teri Aafat..' among other songs.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has often been targeted by trolls, either for her sartorial choices, her interviews, or her interaction with the paps. The actor was targeted by trolls once again.

Netizens react

Netizens were amused to see the celebrity presence, with some jokingly comparing it to a film awards ceremony.

A user mentioned, "Is she not getting films, why are they dancing at weddings.."

Another mentioned, "She ruined Sridevi's name.."

The third user wrote, " Is this an award show.."

In a recent interview, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that she should learn the art of acting and be worthy of the opportunities that were being handed to her. However, she eventually didn't find it very useful.

In an interview with The Week, she said, "Janhvi said, "I learnt nothing there, the school was great., And I think the thrill in it for me was... for the first time to be in an environment where I wasn't being identified as someone's daughter. And I think that anonymity was so refreshing and that's what I held on to the most. The format of the school that I studied over there was very deeply rooted in how Hollywood works, how their auditioning process is, what it's like to meet casting agents."

Janhvi Kapoor for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

Meanwhile, before the big day, couple Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant is hosting pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, - with their friends and family in attendance. Recently, the paparazzi captured Janhvi Kapoor outside the Jamnagar airport as she arrived in the city to be a part of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations.

They shared videos of Janhvi exiting the arrival gates and greeting the media. The video shows the actor dressed in casual attire. She wore a beige crop top and navy blue jogger pants.

Apart from film, Janhvi Kapoor has been in the industry for over five years. After dancing at a wedding, the actor is trying her hand at stand-up comedy. In a new promo shared on the social media handles of 'I Pledge To Prevent', Janhvi is seen trying comedy as she introduces herself as an "aspiring comedian."

She says, "With a first-time performance, you have to be a little kind, which some of you weren't with my debut film." The short promo doesn't divulge much about Janhvi's performance as a comic but the full video, which comes out on February 29, promises more jokes. Titled 'Leap, Laugh & Learn'.