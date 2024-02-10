Isha Ambani's husband, Anand Piramal is often seen playing Pickleball or watching Pickleball. On Friday evening, which is Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal was seen playing pickleball at the ongoing Indian Open 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor attended the tournament, which was hosted by Shashank Khaitan, Hemal Jain, Divyesh Jain, Niraj Jain, Suresh Bhansali, Yuvi Ruia, Purav Raja from Global Sports, and Seema Singh of Meghashrey in Mumbai.

Several photos and videos from the tournament have surfaced online. In one of the clips, Janhvi is seen chatting with Anand Piramal.

The actor looked like a vision in a flowy white long dress with noodle strap. Netizens flocked to the comment section on paparazzi pages and slammed Janhvi for wearing an inappropriate outfit to watch the game.

A section of netizens wondered whether she was aware of the game of pickleball.

A video shows Janhvi trying her hands at pickleball.

A user wrote, "Why she always wears such revealing clothes."

Another mentioned, "She even know about the game.."

"Why has she dressed this way?" a third user wrote.

What is a pickleball game?

Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport in which two players or four players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction. Pickleball is played indoors and outdoors

Anand Ambani

On November 19, 2022, Isha and Anand welcomed their twins, Krishna and Aadiya, at Cedar Sendi in Los Angeles.

On December 12, 2018, Isha and Anand tied the knot with the blessings of their families and friends and started a new phase of their life.

Work Front Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's cameo in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has surprised the movie-goers. In the film, Janhvi Kapoor appears as Shahid Kapoor's colleague. She plays the role of a robotic engineer who has recently joined Shahid's company in the film. She is seen hitting on Shahid, asking him out for a cup of coffee while Kriti's robotic character watches from afar.