After the successful season of Bigg Boss 17, on Friday night, the makers of Bigg Boss 17 hosted a party for all the contestants. It was indeed a grand bash and the best reunion for the Bigg Boss 17 family. Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rinku Dhawan, Pooja Bhatt and Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan also attended the bash.

Several inside videos and pictures from the bash have surfaced online.

Who wore what

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were twinning on shades of blue outfits. Ankita wore a blue gown with a thigh-high slit, and Vicky was dressed in a denim look.

The couple posed with other Bigg Boss 17 contestants which included Bigg Boss 17 wild card Manasvi Mamgai, Munaawar, and Isha among others.

Pooja Bhatt looked stunning in a black outfit.

During the photo-ops, when one of the paparazzi complimented Pooja, saying, 'Bigg Boss OTT ke baad kuch zyada hi khoobsoorat hote ja rahe ho aap,' ( You have become so pretty after Bigg Boss OTT). Pooja playfully reacted, saying, 'Jawaani darling, Jawaani.' (It is called youth).

She was also heard saying, 'Single hone ka kuch to faayada hai na.' ( Perks of being single).

Take a look at the video.

Mannara Chopra looked surreal in an all-white outfit, which had shades of bling silver and Abhishek Kumar, Isha, Samarth, and Arun were also spotted at the bash.

Inside videos from the party also showed the contestants cutting a huge cake together.

Ankita, Munawar, Mannara, and Isha were seen dancing their hearts out.

After the Bigg Boss 17 party, Akita Lokhande and Vicky Jain invited Sonia Bansal, Manasvi Mamgai, Isha Malvi Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar and Tehelka aka Sunny Arya for a get-together.

Ankita was merrily dancing with Munnawar, and Vicky was enjoying solo.

One of the videos shows Abhishek holding Arun's hand so he could also cut the cake along with the winners.

Bigg Boss 17 winner was standup comedian Munawar Faruqui. Actor Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up. YouTuber Arun Mashettey and actor Ankita Lokhande reached the top 5 in the Bigg Boss 17 finale in January.

The 17th season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15, 2023, with 17 contestants, including Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, and Rinku Dhawan.