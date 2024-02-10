Bigg Boss 17's couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain fought inside the house over trivial issues, be it kitchen duties to Ankita targeting Vicky and accusing him of not giving him time inside the house. The couple argued, blamed and accused each other openly on national television. Ankita was not comfortable with Vicky and Mannara's brewing friendship. While Vicky wasn't happy with Ankita nagging every other day.

Ankita's mother-in-law wasn't pleased with Ankita's behaviour and schooled her during the family week. During the final episode, Ankita's mother told Ankita to promise her that the show wouldn't malign the family's reputation at a reality show.

Ankita was the third runner-up. Mannara was the second runner-up. Abhishek was the first runner-up and Munawar won the Bigg Boss trophy.

Ankita-Vicky get romantic and share intimate private moments from their cosy vacation

Ankita and Vicky, earlier this week, headed for a vacation and were papped at the airport. However, netizens were convinced by Ankita and Vicky's forced PDA as the couple were seen walking hand-in-hand at the airport.

As soon as Ankita and Vicky reached their holiday destination. Ankita shared a video where she was lying beside Vicky, while her husband was in deep sleep. Ankita shared their private cosy moment. After which another reel shared by Ankita shows the couple heading to take a hot shower, Ankita and Vicky are dressed in bathrobes and Vicky is seen taking a selfie video.

The video shows a bathtub decorated with roses and candles.

Netizens flocked to social media and slammed the couple for trying to cover up the damage done inside the house.

A user wrote, "Such a Nonsense way to share your private moments on social media..."

Another wrote, "Fake just cover up.."

The third user wrote, "They are trying to cover up."

Work front

Ankita Lokhande is all set to star in the upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. It will be her first project after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house.

She shared a teaser clip of the film and wrote, "Bringing light to the lost leader from the chapters of history! Starting a new chapter, right after BB17 feels extra special. Grateful to be a part of this project alongside @randeephooda, produced by @anandpandit @zeestudiosofficial Don't miss out on the date, 22nd March 2024 in your nearby theatres."