Of love, laughter and happiness ever after. As Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani embark on a new journey. Ambani's hosted a star-studded three-day grand pre-wedding bash for Anant and Radhika. The three-day extravaganza is filled with royalty, jungle safari, cocktail party and elegant, ethnic traditional night.

Day 1 on Friday began with a power-packed packed medley performance by Rihanna on her path-breaking songs.

Rihanna's electrifying performance at Anant Ambani's wedding bash

Several inside videos and pictures from her first-ever live performance in India at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's bash have surfaced on the internet.

Rihanna's performance was enjoyed by the crowd, a clio shows Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, SRK, Gauri, Aryan, AbRam, and Shamaik Davar grooving to Rihanna's tracks as she performed on stage.

Rihanna sportingly dances with Janhvi Kapoor

The video shared by Janhvi Kapoor shows Hollywood's pop star Rihanna grooving to Marathi song Zingaat from Janhvi's first film Dhadak.

"This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye," the caption read.

Fans went berserk seeing the two set the dance floor ablaze with their impromptu performance.

Before exiting the stage, Rihanna extended her heartfelt wishes to Anant and Radhika.

Rihanna started her show by saying, "Good evening, everyone. It is my honour to be here tonight. I have never been to India. And thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight. Anant and Radiki (Radhika), thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations. How many of you believe in love?"

Rihanna opted for a beautiful sheer fluorescent green bodycon glittery gown. She paired it with a pink legging and rounded off her look with a pink scarf.

Apart from Rihanna's spectacular show on Friday night. Day 1 was emotional was the Ambani family. The family welcomed Choti bahu Radhika with open arms and Anant thanked his mother Nita for putting up a successful show and arranging everything meticulously.

Meanwhile, a series of candid clicks by Ambani shows, Mukesh Ambani kissing Anant Ambani, Nita and Radhika holding hands.

Take a look.

Other inside pictures and videos show SRK posing with DJ Bravo. Ranveer Singh's goffy images. Deepika posing with Sania Nehwal among others.

Guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding extravaganza have been requested not to take photos or videos of animals housed at the family's Jamnagar estate.

Amabins gave a personal touch to welcome gifts. The gifts comprise of a detailed itinerary and a guest handbook has been placed in all the rooms along with a welcome gift which includes the best of Gujarati snacks and drinks.

In a handwritten note, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant welcomed the guests to their pre-wedding festivities and thanked them for participating in their special day. Guests were however requested to refrain from taking pictures around animals.

"We are happy for you to take photographs at the events but do enjoy each moment to its fullest. Our event photographers will cover the celebrations comprehensively and we will make sure to share your photos with you after the event," read the note signed "Radhika and Anant."

"However, we do have a small request. Please refrain from taking photos or videos around the animals. Photography is restricted at all animal sites to ensure human and animal safety. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," the note continued.

"We can't wait to celebrate with you and create memories for a lifetime," it concluded.

About Vantara initative

Under the Vantara initiative, a rescue and rehabilitation centre of animals has been opened in Jamnagar. The 3,000-acre facility within the Green Belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex houses hundreds of animals, including elephants, leopards, lions, crocodiles, and several species of birds. Some of the pre-wedding guests will also be visiting Vantara.

Day 2 begins

According to a wardrobe planner sent by the Ambanis to their guests, on the agenda for Saturday is 'A Walk on the Wildside' – a tour of the animal rescue centre at the venue. Guests have been advised to wear comfortable shoes as the rescue centre is an outdoor facility.