Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are whipping up quite a storm with the second single from their upcoming film - Devara. Titled 'Dheere Dheere' the song is sung by Shilpa Rao and the music is by Anirudh. The romantic number has received mixed reactions on social media. While many can't stop comparing Janhvi Kapoor to Sridevi, there are many who find Jr NTR romancing the young actress quite odd.

Those who raised objection

"I see this video and think, not matter how far we come in filmmaking, Indian cinema will never rise up from close ups of a woman's navel," wrote a user. "Telugu version is better," another user wrote. "Hating seeing the south-indian mass movies' objectification of women's bodies slowly and steadily creeping into Bollywood as well and this is coming from a South-Indian but it is what it is," read a comment.

"South Indian songs mean more cleavage and body revealing clothes," another comment read. "For some reason this doesn't look like a real character that a movie must actually have. It looks like some trending reel. Could be her expressions or the makeup or the costume in itself. Unless she's playing a devakannika like Sridevi garu in jagadeka veerudu. This character doesn't look convincing. Atleast not in this dong," another person opined.

Those who poured love

However, there were many who couldn't stop praising the song. "There is no hindi actor he king of dance his name is ntr and your looking like queen of the dance," wrote a user. "A bit too hot," another user commented. "Queen of the sea," Muskaan Chanana commented. Khushi Kapoor called it the "Best". Manish Malhotra wrote, "Janhvi uff."

Orry called Janhvi's moves like the 'flow of the ocean' and "Effortlessly sexy and stunning, worth all the wait," read one more of the comments.