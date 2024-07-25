Gulshan Devaiah is grabbing headlines for his role in Ulajh. Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajesh Tailang, the film has a romantic angle between Gulshan and the Kapoor girl. The Dahaad actor recently held an AMA session and answered all the fans' questions as candidly as possible. When a Reddit user asked him to share any funny memory from Ulajh days, Gulshan had a hilarious response.

The funny memory

"I mistook Orry to be Janhvi's boyfriend in London. I was so wrong," he wrote. Another user asked him if he found his role in Ulajh to be challenging and he said, "It's a complicated role. The preparation was quite challenging." He was also asked if he attended the Ambani wedding and the actor again had a witty response.

Thoughts on nepotism

"Yes, I was there, dressed as Vijay Varma," he jokingly said. The Ram Leela actor was also asked about his take on nepotism and said that the country has much more to worry about than just nepotism.

"I don't know if I have faced any discrimination. I don't give two sh*ts about nepotism. It doesn't bother me. And people give it way too much importance than necessary. There are bigger problems," he wrote.

Equation with Janhvi

Gulshan recently raised some eyebrows when he said that he didn't vibe with Janhvi Kapoor on the sets of Ulajh at all. He revealed that while with others there used to be some conversation, with Janhvi there was no chit-chat. He added that with the Dhadak actress, there was nothing but they still managed to show their chemistry on the screen, which, as actors, is their job to do.

"When I saw some of the scenes and the song that we shot (Shaukan), I thought we don't vibe but nobody can tell. This creative tussle is good as long as you're not belittling or intentionally harming anyone because it pushes you in directions you wouldn't have gone," he told News18.