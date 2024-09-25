The Telangana government has approved a new order (GO) allowing extra shows and increased ticket prices for the release of Devara: Part 1 directed by Koratala Siva. The decision was announced on Monday much to the delight of the film's lead actor Jr NTR who thanked the government for their support of the Telugu film industry.

Jr NTR took to social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) to express his gratitude for the government's decision. He wrote "My heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Chief Minister Sri Revanth Reddy and Cinematography Minister Sri Komatireddy Venkata Reddy for issuing the new GO for the release of Devara: Part 1. We are grateful for your constant support for the Telugu Film Industry!" His brother Kalyanram who is also involved in the film's production shared a similar message of appreciation.

The new order permits an additional show to be screened at 1 a.m. on the day of the film's release September 27 in 29 selected theaters. Moreover ticket prices are allowed to be increased by ₹100 for this special screening. On the opening day the movie will have six shows starting from 4 a.m. with the same ticket price hike. From September 28 to October 6 five shows per day will be allowed with a smaller ticket price increase: ₹25 for single-screen theaters and ₹50 for multiplexes.

This decision follows a similar move by the Andhra Pradesh government which also approved extra shows and raised ticket prices for Devara: Part 1. Jr NTR had earlier thanked key figures in the Andhra Pradesh government including Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu for their support of Telugu cinema.

Devara: Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva and features Jr NTR Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie also includes prominent actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj and Srikanth in key supporting roles. This marks Jr NTR's first solo film in six years and the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Devara: Part 1 which promises to be one of the biggest Telugu blockbusters of the year thanks to its stellar cast and high production values.