Dulquer Salman's Lucky Baskhar is now streaming on Netflix. Sharing a poster of the film, the streaming giant wrote, "What's more thrilling than a scam? Watching it unfold. Watch Lucky Baskhar now on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi!"

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, Sai Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Tinnu Anand, and many others in prominent roles.

Lucky Bhaskar is a crime drama helmed by Venky Atluri. The film follows the life of Baskhar, a lower-middle-class bank employee who gets caught in financial scams. The story is told through the actor's voiceover, which breaks the fourth wall and engages directly with the audience.

Baskhar starts as a cashier and faces constant financial struggles. His life changes when the CBI investigates him for having Rs 1 crore in his account. As he gets involved in financial fraud, he faces moral dilemmas.

His ambition to support his family leads him to exploit banking loopholes. Over time, he transforms from a struggling employee to a cunning con artist.

Dulquer Salmaan scored a hat-trick with his third Telugu hit, Lucky Baskhar. The film was released on October 31, during Diwali, and dominated the box office. Now that the movie is available on Netflix, let's take a look at how much the actor charged for his role in this blockbuster crime drama.

According to a Filmibeat report, Dulquer Salmaan typically charges around Rs 8 crore per film. For Lucky Baskhar, he reportedly received a remuneration of Rs 10 crore. After the success of the film and his rising popularity in Tollywood, there are reports that the actor might consider increasing his fees. However, neither DQ nor his team has officially confirmed these speculations.

Dulquer had been on a break due to his health issues and now is back with another blockbuster film. The actor was seen in a cameo role in the film Kalki 2898 AD; he will be seen in another telugu film titled Aakasham Lo Oka Tara, and his next venture will be with Rana Daggubati for the film titled Kaantha. Dulquer is currently shooting for the film.