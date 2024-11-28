Here's a list of the new big hits arriving on OTT this week.

South OTT releases to check out this week

1. Lucky Baskhar (Telugu)

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, Hyper Aadi, Surya Sreenivas, Sai Kumar, Surya Sreenivas

Director: Venky Atluri

Where to watch: Netflix

Dulquer Salmaan starrer movie Lucky Baskhar is a crime thriller, directed by Venky Atluri. The film focuses on the story of Baskhar, a middle-class banker who lives a quaint life with his wife and son.

Facing the challenges of living paycheck to paycheck while trying to provide for his family and dealing with debt, the man finds himself drawn into the realm of financial scams, hoping to strike it rich. The film explores his journey as a banker who ascends to newfound wealth and the transformations he undergoes along the way. You can watch this movie streaming on Netflix starting November 28, 2024.

2. Bagheera (Kannada)

Cast: Srii Murali, Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar

Director: Dr. Suri

Where to watch: Netflix

Bagheera, starring Srii Murali in the lead role, is a Kannada-language superhero movie directed by Dr. Suri, based on a story by Prashanth Neel. The movie follows the life of Vedanth Prabhakar, a man who once aspired to become a superhero but later decided to become a police officer like his father.

However, after a major string of gangsters are released from jail by higher officials, Vedanth decides to don a mask and vanquish everyone under the name "Bagheera," appearing corrupt as a police officer while serving justice at night. The rest of the film focuses on how Bagheera enacts justice in his society and the trials he faces along the way.

The movie is also the first-ever Kannada film to stream on Netflix and has become the highest-grossing movie in the Kannada film industry for 2024.

3. KA (Telugu)

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Tanvi Ram, Nayan Sarika, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley

Director: Sujith & Sandeep

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Where to watch: ETV Win

Ka, starring Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role, is a period-action thriller film directed by duo Sujith and Sandeep. The movie focuses on a postman called Abhinaya Vasudev, who has a habit of reading other people's letters.

He suddenly finds himself in an interrogation room, completely unaware of how he ended up there. A shadowy interrogator tries to uncover his hidden truths through hypnosis. The rest of this fantasy thriller unfolds as the secrets locked away inside him begin to surface, revealing the actions he took that are now coming to light.

4. Kishkindha Kaandam (Malayalam)

Cast: Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, and Shebin Benson

Director: Dinjith Ayyathan

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Kishkindha Kaandam, starring Asif Ali in the lead role, is set in a monkey-infested village within the Kallepathi Reserve Forest where a former military officer, Appu Pillai, and his forest officer son, Ajay Chandran, reside. After Ajay's marriage, strange occurrences begin to unfold around them, prompting the newlyweds and the forest officers to embark on a mysterious journey, uncovering long-dormant secrets. The film, which was released in September, was well-received by both audiences and critics, emerging as the highest-grossing film of Asif Ali's career.