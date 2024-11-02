Bagheera, starring Sriimurali, is a highly - anticipated - action thriller film that finally hit theaters on this Diwali, October 31st. Bagheera is written by Saalar fame director Prashanth Neel and directed by Dr Suri. The Kannada film has opened up to mixed positive responses from the audiences.

After its theatrical release everyone is awaiting its OTT release, and social media is filled with reports of the film being bagged by the giant OTT platform Netflix. According to the reports by OTT Play, Bagheera's digital rights have been acquired by Netflix.

This surely is big news for the Kannada audience, as Netflix has banned the release of Kannada films. However, Bagheera might be sold as a Telugu original film, and as Prashanth Neels's name is attached to the film, it might gather more audiences. The reports also claim that the film is yet to get a release date on the OTT.

Bagheera is the first Kannada superhero action thriller produced by Hommable Films and it has a stellar cast besides Sriimurari, like Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudharani, Garuda Ram, and others in prominent roles. The plot revolves around an upright police officer who is forced to turn into a masked vigilante to fight evil forces.