Dulquer Salmaan strikes a hat trick with his third Telugu film, Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri. The film stars Dulquer as Baskhar and Meenakshi as Srimathi in lead roles. This economic crime thriller gets off to a great start, grossing Rs.7.50 crore on its opening day.

Dulquer has returned to big screens almost after a year since his last Malayalam film King of Kotha ended up being a debacle at the box office. With Lucky Baskhar, the actor has given his fans the best Diwali gift and a stunning comeback.

Though films like KA, Amaran, Bhool Bhulaiya, and Singham have been released alongside Lucky Baskhar it has made their way into audiences' hearts, keeping the audiences engaged.

KA, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Lucky Baskhar, both Telugu films, are performing well at the box office, while KA grossed Rs. 3.75 crore on Day 1, including paid previews, which is a great start for a small budget film.

Before the initial release of Lucky Baskhar, the film had a premier show on Wednesday. The movie grossed over Rs 1 crore from the premier show before smashing Rs. 7.50 crore on its opening day. The total box office collection, including paid previews, currently stands at Rs .8.50 crore in India. Of Lucky Baskhars total day-one earnings, Rs 4.4 crore came from the Telugu version; the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions brought in Rs 1.8 crore, Rs 40 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

On Thursday, Lucky Baskhar achieved an overall occupancy rate of 38.43 per cent in the Telugu market. Morning shows started with 29.52 per cent occupancy, which increased to 48.24 per cent in the afternoon. Though occupancy dipped to 32.83 per cent during the evening shows, it rose again at night, reaching 43.13 per cent.