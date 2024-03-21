Talented actress Meenakshi Choudhary marked her Tollywood debut with Ichata Vaahanamulu Niluparaadu movie in 2021. Immediately after the success of the film, Meenakshi got an opportunity to romance Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in Khiladi. But the film utterly failed to impress the audience.

Meenakshi shot to fame with 2022 released Adivi Sesh starrer Hit: The Second Case which became a decent hit at the box office. After the grand success, the actress has been receiving back to back movie offers from the industry lately.

She even shared the screen space with none other than Super Star Mahesh Babu in the recently released Guntur Karam movie under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. However, the fans are extremely disappointed with her role in the movie. But, Meenakshi has some interesting projects in her pipeline.

According to the latest reports, Meenakshi Choudhary's name is in consideration for senior Hero Victory Venkatesh's upcoming movie with flop less director Anil Ravipudi. Tentatively titled as Sankranti Ki Vastunnam, Meenakshi Choudhary is the female lead in the movie and it seems like the actress has got a good role in the film.

As the movie has been carrying decent hopes, the movie is much likely to become a game changer for her career. There is another buzz that her name is also in consideration for Megastar Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara. Another buzz hinted that Meenakshi is being considered as an alternative for Sreeleela who has been receiving back to back flops in recent times.

On the other side, Meenakshi Choudhary has a couple of projects in her pipeline. The actress has already signed to play the female lead role in Mega Hero Varun Tej's upcoming film Matka. She is also starring in Dulquer Salman's Lucky Bhaskar and Vijay's GOAT.