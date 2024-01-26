Chiranjeevi, honored with the Padma Vibhushan award, expressed his gratitude on social media. The Padma Vibhushan is a significant honor in India, and in a video message, Chiranjeevi thanked the government, fans, and well-wishers for their unwavering support.

In a heartfelt video shared online, Chiranjeevi conveyed his overwhelming emotions, saying, "I am truly overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters that has brought me to this moment. I owe this life and moment to you." He acknowledged his efforts to express gratitude throughout his career but emphasized that it could never be enough.

Having entertained audiences for 45 years, Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "I have done so little, yet you have given me such recognition and honor." He extended his thanks to the government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing upon him the Padma Vibhushan, concluding with a patriotic "Jai Hind."

"Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu and @KChiruTweets Garu on receiving the Padma Vibhushan! Also, congratulations to all the recipients of Padma Awards. May your remarkable achievement inspire generations to come..." wrote RRR star Jr NTR.

Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Keeping Telugu Pride high is his game. The Remarkable Civilian Award #PadmaVibhushan honors The One & Only BOSS, The MAJESTIC, The Man & his unparalleled legacy. Hearty Congratulations Pedha Mama @KChiruTweets."

Radikaa Sarathkumar wrote, "Congratulations to #Megastar @KChiruTweets on being honored with the #PadmaVibhushan , a great honor bringing great pride to #TeluguCinema and to his people who love him. Hard work never fails."

Director Anil Ravipudi also penned a heartfelt note, "Megastar @Kchirutweets Garu is a beacon of talent and inspiration across generations! #PadmaVibhushan is a testament to his unparalleled dedication and impact on many people's lives, My heartfelt wishes & Many congratulations to our #MegastarChiranjeevi sir for this prestigious & well-deserved recognition #PadmaVibhushanChiranjeevi."

"Padmavibhushan, Megastar @KChiruTweets. Congratulations Annaya. We Love you," tweeted birthday boy, Ravi Teja.

The government, on Republic Day 2024, announced the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awardees. Chiranjeevi, a prominent figure in Telugu cinema, joined the distinguished recipients of the Padma Vibhushan award.

Chiranjeevi, known for his contributions as a producer and former politician, has left a mark in Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films. His notable works include Subhalekha, Pranam Khareedu, Mana Voori Pandavulu, Rani Kasula Rangamma, and Swayamkrushi. This recognition adds another layer to his illustrious career, showcasing his multifaceted contributions to the film industry.