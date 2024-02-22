Trivikram, facing recent criticism for his directorial skills in Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, seems poised for a major comeback. Rumors are circulating that he is considering a venture into Kollywood for his next directorial endeavor.

The speculations gain traction as talks emerge about Trivikram directing Thalapathy Vijay in his 69th film, which is anticipated to be Vijay's final acting project. Notably, Vijay is already committed to the sci-fi action drama The Greatest Of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu, labeled #Thalapathy68. This project features Meenakshi Choudary as the female lead, and Yuvan Shankar Raja is handling the music.

While Vijay is busy with The Greatest Of All Time, attention is now turning to #Thalapathy69. This project, announced by Vijay himself and backed by DVV Danayya, is rumored to be a colossal venture, with Vijay purportedly set to receive a staggering 200 crore INR for his role. To balance the financial scale, discussions are underway to bring in a renowned director from Tollywood, and Trivikram's name is gaining prominence.

Amidst various reports suggesting directors like Karthik Subbaraj, H Vinoth, or Vetrimaaran for Vijay's 69th film, sources reveal that they have presented scripts to Vijay, but the hero was not impressed with any of them. Meanwhile, Trivikram is now under consideration by Vijay's team for the directorial role.

For Trivikram, this potential collaboration opens doors beyond Telugu cinema, offering a chance to showcase his directorial prowess on a larger stage. If the partnership is confirmed, it is likely to generate immense excitement among fans and cinephiles, marking a significant cross-industry collaboration. An official announcement would undoubtedly create a buzz, resonating across the internet.