Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu's recent film has hit theaters on January 12, 2023. Although the film received mixed reviews, Mahesh's stellar performance garnered acclaim. Sreeleela, the leading lady of the film has entertained the audiences to the most with her dance, energy and charisma. Despite criticism directed at director Trivikram Srinivas, the box office numbers remained strong for the film.

Meanwhile, what's exciting is that for those who missed it in theaters, the OTT release date of Guntur Kaaram has been officially announced by Netflix. According to the post shared by the OTT giant, the film is scheduled to stream on Netflix from February 9, 2024, not only in Telugu but also in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Netflix, recognized for featuring prominent South Indian films like RRR, Radhe Shyam, Leo, Animal and Salaar, will now add Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram to its list of releases.

The film, starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, fell short of box office expectations, earning Rs 128 crores domestically but facing disappointment in overseas earnings, reaching just above Rs 32 crores. Despite this, Mahesh Babu continues to be a top-performing Telugu star abroad.

Guntur Kaaram boasts a star-studded cast, including Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, Ajay Ghosh, and more. Trivikram Srinivas wrote and directed the film, produced by Naga Vamsi under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner, with Thaman S providing the music.

Looking ahead, Mahesh Babu's next project, #SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli, is generating excitement among fans. This spy adventure is set to be predominantly shot in the jungles of Africa. The official announcement of the cast and crew for SSMB 29 is still pending, but there are rumors circulating about Deepika Padukone being a potential choice for the lead female role. The movie is expected to be a grand production, creating a lot of excitement among fans who are eagerly looking forward to this cinematic experience.