Dulquer Salmaan has proved his acting prowess not only in the Malayalam film business but also in Bollywood and Tollywood on numerous occasions. This Diwali, on October 31, 2024, he will be seen in the Telugu film Lucky Baskhar, while he is most known for playing the part of Ram in Sita Raman. His last Malayalam release King of Kotha didn't receive the love as expected from the audience.

He has done a great job in the Netflix series Guns and Gulaab, directed by Raj and DK, and he has been consistently delivering hits in the Telugu film industry. It is undeniable that being prominent in practically any industry strains people's bodies and minds.

In a recent interview, the Lucky Baskhar actor opened up about his health issues and why he was inactive after the release of King of Kotha.

"I needed a short break. It's nobody's fault, some films fell through. I also faced health issues", he explained. "Last year I was only able to do one film, perhaps that was my fault, I didn't pay much attention to my health". The actor spoke about his 13-year-long career stating that "I have done about 45 films in my 13-year career, but compared to my counterparts, I'm way behind," Dulquer Salmaan shared.

He noted that his father, legendary actor Mammootty, had completed over 400 films and remains as passionate as ever. "My father is always thinking about his characters and movies, even when he's at home".

Dulquer also recalled his early days in the industry, admitting that he had doubts about his longevity. "My big question when I became an actor was, will I get a second film, a third film? How long will I last? Will people be able to watch me for two hours? These were the big questions I had," he said, reflecting on his journey and the pressures of living up to his father's immense legacy.

Upon his announcements about his upcoming films, he mentioned not revealing multiple projects at the same time as the audience is sceptical about one more than another which would make it difficult for the actor to keep the audience engaged, especially with the poor box office collection of his last release King of Kotha.

After being in the production for a long time, Lucky Baskhar is now gearing up for the release targeting the Diwali holiday. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.