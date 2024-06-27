The wait is finally over as the biggest Indian film of the year is released in theatres today, that is June 27, 2024. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin. The dystopian epic stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Disha Patani has June 27.

I don't remember the last time when I shouted for a major supporting role in a film as I shouted for the role of #Ashwatthama.



What a talent #AmitabhBachchan Sir is ???. He just lived in the character of MIGHTY ASHWATTHAMA.

Kalki peaked here ???



.A huge disappointment… pic.twitter.com/GDwcAi5u4O — rebanta pandey (@Jitu172) June 27, 2024

KALKI REVIEW:



One Word - “DISASTER” ⭐️1/5



Disaster Vibes all over ?

Movie feels like a Hollywood Spoof with meaningless cameos

Rajamouli, RGV, VDK, Mrunal, DQ

Story and Screenplay Falls Flat ??

Prabhas fooled by @nagashwin7 #Kalki #KalkiReview #Kalki2898AD pic.twitter.com/DzxrlYOW0b — ☆???????☆ (@MaxiVJ07) June 27, 2024

Movie-goers and ardent fans of Prabhas have flocked to theatres to watch the first-day show of the film. Some of them have taken to social media and reviewed the film.

Netizens have mixed reviews of Kalki, as a section of fans are praising the actors for their terrific performances, while some were of the view that some scenes were too long and a drag.

Deepika Padukone in Kalki pic.twitter.com/IVOjkNaqdz — Ishiiiiii (@Ishibishiii) June 27, 2024

Deepika, who is all set to embrace motherhood, was lauded by fans. In the films, she is sporting a short hairdo.

The wait is over!! ?#DulquerSalmaan returns to the big screen after a 10-month hiatus, and he's back with a bang in #Kalki2898AD!! ??



Blockbuster Reports Incoming Allover !! ???@dulQuer #Prabhas #NagAshwin pic.twitter.com/qBfrMlGrKh — Sebastian Gomes (@Sebastian_GMS) June 27, 2024

Deepika exudes a raw and powerful energy that stands out in the film

A netizen wrote, "#DeepikaPadukone Steal the Show with her Impeccable Screen Presence". Another wrote, "Other than @deepikapadukone no one else could even play that role brilliant acting."

One user called the film a 'Hollywood level blockbuster' and wrote, ''2000 Crores, Hollywood level and World BlockbusterJ AI REBEL STAR.''

mrunal is Deepika's mother in Kalki, let that sink in ???



Nag Ashwin what you're up to ?‍??‍? — Reshma (@_Reshma_Classy) June 10, 2024

A user wrote, ''#Kalki2898AD Interval - it's EPIC during scenes inspired by our epics & prophecy. The start and just before Interval Bich ke kuch scenes chote hote to perfect ho jata but still... ( Had they chopped a few scenes it would have been better) Going good so far.''

A Bollywood fan wrote, "#DeepikaPadukone's acting and screen presence is way better than many lead actors. What a performer she is,"

Another X user reviewed the film and wrote, ''Almost 30mins of Mahabharata sequence, each & every frame will be divine & Magical.''

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh also reviewed Kalki 2898 AD and called it, 'spectacular'. ''#Kalki2898AD has substance, style, fantastic second half AND #Prabhas in supreme form... #NagAshwin creates a world that's breathtaking and brilliantly unique... Get ready for TSUNAMI at the #BO,'' he wrote.

He also praised the director and gave a shoutout to the action sequence between Amitabh and Prabhas. ''Director #NagAshwin conjures up a world that combines several breathtaking episodes with visual brilliance... His interpretation of the good versus bad saga - garnished with stunning VFX - is sure to leave you awestruck... Would like to make a special mention of the action between #AmitabhBachchan and #Prabhas. It's mind-boggling.''

Praising the film director and its music director another user wrote, ''@nagashwin7, you achieved the ultimate director's goal by immersing us into your world. @Music_Santhosh, your music is outstanding & it is made more impactful with visuals. @VyjayanthiFilms thanks for making this beautiful masterpiece of cinema in Telugu.''

Another review read, "#KALKI is a cinematic marvel that captivates from start to finish. The film is a blend of mythological grandeur and contemporary storytelling."

"When a movie travels with you back to your home, it's a job well done. #kalki2898 is not just a movie it's an experience. Amazingly executed @nagashwin7 & team. It felt so good to watch Prabhas anna slaying it. Gonna watch it again tonight. Couldn't get enough in one viewing :), mentioned a fan.

@nagashwin7,you achieved the ultimate director's goal by immersing us into your world.@Music_Santhosh, your music is outstanding & it made more impactful with visuals.@VyjayanthiFilms thanks for making this beautiful masterpiece of cinema in Telugu.❤️ #Kalki2898AD #nagashwin7 — డాక్టర్ శరత్ (@wellnessSharath) June 27, 2024

Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan make a special appearance in Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Many took to X to share a picture of the actors in the film, giving a glimpse of their looks.

A person wrote, "#AmithabBacchan sir was outstanding and the highlight of the movie his makeover was executed very well #DeepikaPadukone had a strong role to potreyMany cameo's are wasted in the movie."