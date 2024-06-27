Movie-goers lash out at IMAX Pune management after first show of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's 'Kalki 2898 AD gets cancelled; resolved later

The trailers of the upcoming sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' got massive. The first glimpse introduced the audiences to the extraordinary 'Kalki 2898 AD' cinematic universe rooted in Indian mythology/.

After now after much anticipation, the film has been released in theatres in various languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

The ensemble cast features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle is set in the future.

About the film

The trailer introduces three distinct worlds of Kalki 2898 AD: Kashi, depicted as the last remaining city struggling for survival; the Complex, a paradise in the sky controlled by the elite; and Shambala, a mystical land serving as a refuge for those persecuted by the Complex.

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan performs high-octane stunts as 'Ashwatthama', Ulaganayagan, while Kamal Haasan appears in an unrecognizable yet deadly avatar as 'Yaskin', while Prabhas commands the screen as 'Bhairava' alongside 'Bujji' on a perilous bounty hunt. Deepika Padukone portrays 'Sumati', facing intense challenges in her role while pregnant, and Disha Patani delivers a powerful presence as 'Roxie'.

Movie-goers have flocked to theatres to watch the film. However, the ticket price of the film has been exorbitantly high.

First day, first show of Kalki in Pune's IMAX got cancelled leaving movie-goers frustrated and hassled

In the video that has gone viral on social media shows, movie-goers lashing out at the management. He says, "I have my job to resume at 12 o'clock. 8:30 to 11:30 was the show. I have come here especially to watch in IMAX. Why should I compensate for my experience because of your negligence? We all have taken half a day, leave from our jobs to come here. You should have informed us that there was one more theatre and we could have booked it over there."

He says, "You have to give us 10 vouchers per person if you cannot play this show. Plus, we are going to watch a movie here. I am okay with any other movie. And if it crosses 11:30, refreshments are on you. We won't be paying a single penny for that."

The issue was resolved later

The moviegoer said that the IMAX management resolved the issue. "Finally the issue is resolved. Good gesture by theatre owners finally. They heard the voice."

There were issues at Cinepolisis as well, and movie-goers were frustrated and hassled with the same.

Ahead of its release on Thursday, the film has sold over 1.4 million tickets worth Rs 38 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film is expected to deliver advance sales in the Rs 50 crore range.

Kya program dikha diya Nag Ashwin Bhai...?#Kalki28989AD #KalkiReview soon on my YT. pic.twitter.com/wyjDpgjlvS — Vishwajeet Singh Shekhawat (@WVissh) June 27, 2024

Ticket prices

The ticket prices range from ₹120 to ₹2,300. The upper end of this spectrum is seen in Mumbai's Maison PVR in BKC.

In the southern states, the usual cap on ticket prices seems to have been relaxed for Kalki 2898, because of its high budget and production costs. Theatre owners are now charging an additional Rs 75- Rs 80 on average ticket prices.

The government approved two weeks for higher ticket prices, with single-screen rates rising by Rs. 75 and multiplexes by Rs. 125. Additionally, the government also allowed for five shows to be screened per day for up to 14 days after the release, instead of the usual four. This decision is expected to boost the film's revenue, which is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Mass cinemagoers and fan bases have expressed surprise and frustration at the high prices, especially during the film's first week of release. Despite the outrage, high-priced tickets are reportedly sold out in most Mumbai multiplexes for the film's debut week.