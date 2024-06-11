The wait is over as the much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' was unveiled on Monday evening.

The trailer takes you to the holy place of Kashi in the world of Kaali. The trailer gives a glimpse of people from far-off lands who are trying to reach the city in search of water, food and shelter. The city is governed by a king (played by Saswata Chatterjee) who has an eye on a pregnant woman (played by Deepika Padukone). Essaying the role of Ashwatthama, he tells Deepika Padukone that she is carrying a God in her womb.

Pabhas who essays the role of Bhairava says that he never loses a battle. The trailer shows a face-off between Bhairava and Ashwatthama. With this unfolds -- Kalki: The battle begins.

The trailer, spanning two minutes and fifty-one seconds, draws audiences into a world of Indian mythology, complemented by top-notch sci-fi and VFX. The film's trailer is available to watch in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English.

In the electrifying trailer, megastar Amitabh Bachchan brings to life the enigmatic Ashwatthama with unmatched intensity, showcasing his action prowess. Meanwhile, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan looks truly unrecognisable in his intriguing portrayal. Elevating the excitement, Prabhas dominates the screen with his power-packed action and undeniable chemistry with the futuristic vehicle and his trusted best friend 'Bujji'.

Apart from the thrilling trailer, all eyes were glued to Deepika's look, eagle-eyed netizens spotted Deepika's baby bump.

Netizens were blown away seeing Deepika's rugged look.

The actor is expecting her first child in September.

Deepika and Ranveer took to social media in February and announced the same.

Additionally, Disha Patani impresses with her incredible action sequences. The trailer is filled with references to a 'naya yug' (new era) on the horizon and an impending battle.

With power-packed dialogues, phenomenal BGM and breathtaking VFX, the 'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer promises an adrenaline-fueled cinematic journey for audiences to look forward to.

Check out its trailer here:

Expressing his thoughts on the film's trailer, Director Nag Ashwin stated, "My heart is filled with so many emotions today. As a filmmaker, I have always been fascinated by Indian mythology and science fiction.

Merging these two elements in 'Kalki 2898 AD' is nothing short of a dream, made possible by the incredible talent and dedication of our artists and team. It has taken us a lot to witness this day today. From our producers and star cast to the brilliant creative minds and the entire crew of 'Kalki 2898 AD', each person has poured their heart and soul into this film. We hope the trailer makes the Telugu audience and the entire nation proud, leaving them excited for what's to come."

Sharing the trailer, Prabhas wrote, "The Future Unveiled... #Kalki2898AD Trailer is Here! See you in theatres on June 27th, 2024."

Sharing the trailer Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Yes indeed the Battle begins now .."Yes indeed the Battle begins now .." Take a look:

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. A multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future, the film hits the screens on 27th June 2024.