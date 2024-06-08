Pregnant Deepika Padukone who is all set to embrace motherhood in September, is often seen with her husband Ranveer Singh and mother dining.

Last week Ranveer was at Ambani's bash in Italy, while Deepika was seen enjoying her time with her family.

Several pictures and videos of Deepika dining with her parents have stormed the internet.

On Friday, mommy-to-be Padukone took to social media and shared a reel for her hubby Ranveer.

Taking to Instagram stories, mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone re-shared an adorable reel in which she can be seen gushing over her husband, Ranveer Singh. The video features an adorable dog peeking in, and the caption reads, "Me looking at my man every 5 seconds because he is the cutest, most handsome man I've ever seen."

Deepika tagged Ranveer in the stories with heart GIFs.

Ranveer has never shied away from professing love for his wife Deepika and now even Deepika has started to express her love as the couple gear up to welcome their first child together soon.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Deepika's cute post.

A user wrote, "Why show off.."

Another mentioned, "fake love.."

The third one said," Ranveer made her like him.."

Last week Deepika was spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai with her husband Ranveer Singh. For their casual evening out, the Fighter actress wore a comfortable kurta-pyjama set with red and grey checks.

She paired it with traditional flat shoes and wore glasses. Ranveer was protecting Deepika and guided her to their luxurious car shielding her from the crowd.

In February Deepika and Ranveer in a joint post on Instagram revealed that they are expecting their first child.

Work Front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and others. The movie received rave reviews from both fans and critics alike. Up next, the actress is gearing up for Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The highly-anticipated project's trailer is set to be released on June 10, 2024.

Deepika will also be portraying Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which features a stellar cast including her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. Singh received critical acclaim for his role, and the movie won the hearts of fans and cinema lovers. Up next, he will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, where he will take on the role of a don alongside Kiara Advani.